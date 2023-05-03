LPL Financial LLC Has $73.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $73,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $220.94 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $248.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.