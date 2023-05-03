Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 346,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 441,722 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 280,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LUMN opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LUMN. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.