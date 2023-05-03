Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Shares Gap Down to $20.05

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.05, but opened at $19.20. Manchester United shares last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 472,446 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on MANU shares. StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Manchester United Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 0.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter worth $141,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Manchester United Company Profile
Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.
