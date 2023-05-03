Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Short Interest Update

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,940,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 17,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.71%.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Benchmark raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.76.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

