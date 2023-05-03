Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Short Interest Update

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MROGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,940,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 17,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MROGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.71%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Benchmark raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.76.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

