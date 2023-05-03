Marcus (MCS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Marcus to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. On average, analysts expect Marcus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marcus stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. Marcus has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.98 million, a PE ratio of -39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Marcus’s payout ratio is currently -45.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the third quarter worth about $52,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marcus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Marcus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Marcus by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

MCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marcus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marcus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

