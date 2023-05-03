Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 14,240.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,486 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $91,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,198,000 after purchasing an additional 548,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $93,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.67.

Marriott International Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $178.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $183.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

