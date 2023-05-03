Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.27

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 308568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTTR shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.95.

Matterport Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a market cap of $651.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity at Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Matterport had a negative net margin of 81.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 36,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $102,845.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 868,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Jay Remley sold 21,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $61,832.67. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 647,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 36,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $102,845.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 868,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,926 shares of company stock worth $608,241. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Matterport by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Matterport by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Further Reading

