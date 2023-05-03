McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $9,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,404,000 after purchasing an additional 564,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC stock opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $101.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.10.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

