McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,404,000 after purchasing an additional 564,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.10.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $101.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.04. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

