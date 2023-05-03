McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) SVP Catherine A. Hoovel Sells 840 Shares

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $298.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $298.80.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,591,183,000 after buying an additional 333,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after buying an additional 365,601 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,605,408,000 after buying an additional 179,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.