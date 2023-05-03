MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 100,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the third quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MediWound stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.06. MediWound has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65.

Several research firms recently commented on MDWD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in January 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

