MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Cut to $1,700.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MELI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,475.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1,350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,420.50.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,255.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 131.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,337.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,236.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,062.51.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,783,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,246,000 after buying an additional 357,308 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,568,000 after buying an additional 192,608 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $121,601,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

