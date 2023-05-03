Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,700 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the March 31st total of 593,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 24,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,069,946.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 51,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $81.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $82.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Further Reading

