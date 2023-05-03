Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 10,404 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 242.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 69,875 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 269.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,561 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 552.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 184,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 156,310 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPRT stock opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $79.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.51.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

