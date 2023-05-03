Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 2,228 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $112.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.19. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.42.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

