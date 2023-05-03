Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 5,111 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in State Street by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

State Street Price Performance

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.21.

State Street stock opened at $70.29 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.77 and its 200-day moving average is $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

