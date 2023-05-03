Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 261.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,569,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,997,000 after buying an additional 290,863 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,768,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,187,000 after purchasing an additional 137,414 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,267,000 after purchasing an additional 170,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $100.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $113.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $119.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.32 and a 200 day moving average of $107.68.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.