Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $185.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.44.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IQV shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

