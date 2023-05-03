Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,076 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 312.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $195.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.18. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $309.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.70.

About Illumina



Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

