Metis Global Partners LLC Has $888,000 Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Global Payments Stock Performance

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments stock opened at $100.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Articles

