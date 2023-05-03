Metis Global Partners LLC Has $915,000 Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $35,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $63.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of -207.84, a P/E/G ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -126.32%.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

