Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 259.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,621 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,578,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,643,000 after purchasing an additional 206,798 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 204.2% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,330 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Down 6.7 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.