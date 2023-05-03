Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 5,630 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. United Bank boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $65.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.61. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.