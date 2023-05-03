Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 5,911 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

CMI stock opened at $227.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.00 and a 200-day moving average of $241.22. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

