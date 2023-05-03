MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,200 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the March 31st total of 285,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MetroCity Bankshares Trading Down 5.0 %

MCBS opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. MetroCity Bankshares has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

MetroCity Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at MetroCity Bankshares

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MetroCity Bankshares from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

In related news, Director Ajit A. Patel bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajit A. Patel bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $42,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $150,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 225.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 450.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 28.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 16.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

Further Reading

