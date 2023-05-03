MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.14.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.40.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,750,955.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $869,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at $7,750,955.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,870 shares of company stock valued at $8,149,070 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,228,000 after purchasing an additional 764,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $165,932,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $193,609,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after acquiring an additional 317,622 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading

