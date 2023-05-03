Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) President Geoff Race Sells 22,082 Shares

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $85,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance
NERV stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NERV has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
Featured Stories
