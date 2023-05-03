Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) President Geoff Race Sells 22,082 Shares

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $85,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

NERV stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NERV has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NERV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

