Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.37 Million Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,688 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in APA were worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in APA by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $51.95.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on APA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.76.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.