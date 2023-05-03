Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.23 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,096 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,604 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of NetApp worth $12,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,575,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,643,670,000 after acquiring an additional 189,823 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,305,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $142,708,000 after buying an additional 153,908 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,077 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,649,000 after buying an additional 117,651 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,438 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $119,769,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,960,448. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $62.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day moving average is $65.32. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $79.09.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

