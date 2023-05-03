Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.45 Million Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $199.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.73 and its 200-day moving average is $212.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $242.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $190,114.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,870.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $357,851.01. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $190,114.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,870.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,546 shares of company stock worth $7,510,409 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.70.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.