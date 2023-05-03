Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.57 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $159.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.28 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.60.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.