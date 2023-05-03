Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.75 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,841 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of International Paper worth $9,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 165.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 576.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IP. UBS Group upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

