Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.98 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of NVR worth $9,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NVR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,787,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,719,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NVR by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NVR by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVR opened at $5,886.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5,489.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4,961.57. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,986.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $116.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 EPS for the current year.

NVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total value of $3,400,014.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,347.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,994 shares of company stock valued at $47,774,863. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

