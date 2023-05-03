Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $11,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in FMC by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 61,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in FMC by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FMC by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after buying an additional 386,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FMC from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

FMC stock opened at $116.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $134.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

