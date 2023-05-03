Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 677.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,284 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,855 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $10,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $176.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 452.32 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $221.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.85.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.88.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Stories

