Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,370 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,755 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 69.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,497,000 after acquiring an additional 513,580 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 84.8% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,558 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

Shares of LUV opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.75. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $48.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

