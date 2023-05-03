Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 19,456 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,456 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $9,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 300.6% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 417.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1,874.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $24,577,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,725,090.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,121,057 shares of company stock valued at $178,208,971 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $59.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LKQ. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

