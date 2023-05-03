Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Short Interest Update

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the March 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

MODN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

MODN opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. Model N has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Model N had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Model N will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, CFO John Ederer sold 10,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $347,310.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,115.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, CFO John Ederer sold 10,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $347,310.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,115.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $711,452.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,370,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,671 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Model N by 28.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Model N by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Model N by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 61.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

