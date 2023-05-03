Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $101.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.53, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $158.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,876 over the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

