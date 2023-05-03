Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Short Interest Up 9.2% in April

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Molecular Partners Price Performance

Shares of MOLN opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44. Molecular Partners has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

Institutional Trading of Molecular Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molecular Partners by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 457,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 221,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.