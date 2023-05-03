Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after buying an additional 3,301,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mondelez International by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,939,000 after buying an additional 1,914,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $105.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

