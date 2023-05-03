MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Gap Up to $21.30

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.30, but opened at $22.43. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 13,822 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Down 7.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 588,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,601,089.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,438,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,774,589.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Stories

