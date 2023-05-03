Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $203.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

