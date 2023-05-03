Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 49.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the third quarter valued at $46,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the second quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000.

BTA opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

