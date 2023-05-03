Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 3,270 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 3.53.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. APA’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.76.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

