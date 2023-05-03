Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 450,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,124,000 after acquiring an additional 41,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $110.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.36.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 57.11%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.64.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

