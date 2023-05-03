Morgan M. Schuessler Sells 29,578 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 29,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $1,023,694.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

EVERTEC stock opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 36.65%. The company had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of EVERTEC

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,066,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,575,000 after purchasing an additional 845,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,373,000 after acquiring an additional 58,160 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,260,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,953,000 after acquiring an additional 187,985 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,339,000 after acquiring an additional 114,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVTC. StockNews.com began coverage on EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.