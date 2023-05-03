Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Holdings Raised by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $293.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.06. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $295.10.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.80.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

