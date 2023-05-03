MP Materials (MP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 54.79%. On average, analysts expect MP Materials to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MP Materials Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of MP stock opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $42.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Northland Securities cut MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in MP Materials by 56.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MP Materials by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 925.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MP Materials by 61.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,661,000 after acquiring an additional 838,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $19,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

