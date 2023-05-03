Myers Industries (MYE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Myers Industries to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Myers Industries has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.55-$1.85 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.63 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 25.62%. On average, analysts expect Myers Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Myers Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MYE opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.41. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Myers Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.50 to $23.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 58.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 32.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

See Also

